RBI Reshapes Advisory Committee Amid Banking Turmoil

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a reconstitution of the Committee of Advisors for the Irinjalakuda Town Co-operative Bank amidst ongoing financial and governance challenges.

This decision follows RBI's earlier action in October to supersede the bank's Board of Directors. Raju S Nair, the former Vice President of Federal Bank, continues as the Administrator.

The committee now includes Mohanan K and Mohan T M. The RBI assured it is closely monitoring the bank's situation to protect depositors.

(With inputs from agencies.)