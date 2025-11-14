Evergrande Property Services: A Glance into the Future of Bidding

The liquidators of Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd have initiated the next phase in the company's ongoing situation by inviting selected bidders to review additional information. This marks an important step in a potential transaction that still rests in the preliminary stages, with much yet to be determined.

With an eye toward long-term prospects, the liquidators will consider any additional non-binding indicative offers from these interested parties. As the process unfolds, bidders are expected to refine their proposals, submitting updated offers by the end of November 2025.

This development highlights a critical moment in Evergrande's trajectory, as stakeholders await further company revelations to understand the full scope of the opportunity at hand.

