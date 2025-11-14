NDA Surges Ahead in Bihar Assembly Elections Amid Tight Security

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has firmly taken the lead in the Bihar Assembly elections, with early vote counting trends on Friday placing them well beyond the crucial halfway mark of 122 seats. By 10:00 am, the NDA had secured leads in 159 seats, showcasing a strong performance from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with 69 seats and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) leading in 67 constituencies. Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV) was also demonstrating a promising conversion rate, leading on 14 seats with a 53 per cent success rate.

The JD(U) maintained an impressive conversion rate of 70 percent, with the BJP closely following at 67 percent. The Mahagathbandhan, however, lagged with a lead of just 76 seats. Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) led on 51 seats but trailed in conversion rates at 38 percent. The RJD's allies had an underwhelming performance, with Congress leading on 17 seats and the CPI(ML) securing five, maintaining a decent 30 percent conversion rate.

Further interest lay with Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj, leading on two seats, and AIMIM, ahead on a single seat. Notably, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha was trailing in Lakhisarai, while BJP's Mangal Pandey lagged in Siwan; conversely, JD(U)'s Sunil Kumar led in Bhorey. Amidst strict security measures, the vote count began at 8 am with 4,372 tables and over 18,000 counting agents ensuring the process ran smoothly. Most exit polls had predicted a favorable outcome for the NDA, underscoring the ongoing political dynamics in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)