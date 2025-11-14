Bihar Election Drama Unfolds: NDA Leads Strongly as Early Trends Emerge
As vote counting progresses in Bihar, early trends suggest NDA gaining a substantial lead. Anil Kumar of the Hindustani Awam Morcha expresses confidence in NDA's majority win, predicting Nitish Kumar's return as Chief Minister. Meanwhile, Mahagathbandhan lags behind with fewer seats, signaling potential electoral setbacks.
Hindustani Awam Morcha's Anil Kumar, a candidate from Tikari assembly, expressed optimism on Friday about their electoral prospects, asserting that his party will secure all six seats contested, ensuring Nitish Kumar's triumphant return as Chief Minister of Bihar with a decisive majority.
In Bihar's intense assembly election race, Friday saw the counting of votes commence, with initial indicators showing the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) crossing the crucial halfway mark of 122 seats. By 9:30 am, NDA was ahead, leading on 150 seats, as the Bharatiya Janata Party and Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) surged forward with 65 and 63 seats respectively.
The Janata Dal (United) boasted a notable conversion rate of over 68%, while the BJP stood at 66%. Conversely, the Mahagathbandhan was trailing, holding a precarious lead on just 75 seats. Tejashwi Yadav's RJD led with 49 seats but saw its allies delivering underwhelming results. Amidst the early trends, Congress was ahead on 16 seats and the CPI(ML) on six.
