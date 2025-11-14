NDA Takes Lead as Bihar Election Counting Kicks Off
As counting for the Bihar Assembly elections began, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading with 150 seats, surpassing the halfway mark. With JD(U) and BJP ahead in their respective counts, the Mahagathbandhan is struggling to keep up in early trends, with the RJD leading in only 49 seats.
The counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly elections kicked off early Friday morning, with heightened police presence across the state's capital ensuring security as proceedings commenced.
As of 9:30 am, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading with 150 seats, surpassing the 122-seat halfway mark required for a majority. Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (United) are securing strong leads, holding 65 and 63 seats, respectively.
The opposition Mahagathbandhan trails behind, with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leading on 49 seats. Meanwhile, the Jan Suraaj Party and AIMIM are also making headway in the polls, leading in three and one seats respectively. Prominent political figures including Tejashwi Yadav and BJP's Samrat Choudhary are notably ahead in their constituencies.
