Gold and Silver Prices Retreat Amid Global Market Trends
Gold and silver prices dipped in domestic futures trade on Friday due to subdued global demand and revised predictions for US Federal Reserve rate cuts. Both gold and silver futures saw declines in December deliveries, impacting international markets and emphasizing economic caution.
India
- India
Gold and silver prices faced a downturn in domestic futures trading on Friday, guided by tepid global demand and lowered expectations of immediate rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, December gold futures fell by Rs 345 or 0.27%, and the February 2026 contract decreased Rs 434 or 0.34%. Similar dips were observed in silver, with December contracts dropping by Rs 1,190 or 0.73%.
Despite these declines, Comex gold futures maintained stability, trading at USD 4,195 per ounce amid a softening dollar. Analysts cite economic data backlogs from the US government reopening as a factor prompting economic caution and impacting market sentiment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
