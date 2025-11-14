BSF Thwarts Cross-Border Smuggling: Drones, Arms & Narcotics Seized in Punjab

In a major crackdown, the Border Security Force (BSF) has thwarted a series of cross-border smuggling attempts along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab. The operations led to the recovery of a Pakistani drone, firearms, and narcotics, significantly disrupting the operations of Pakistan-based drone networks.

Detailing the successful interdictions, BSF officials revealed that the operations were based on precise intelligence inputs. In Ferozepur district, troops discovered a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone in agricultural fields near Kamal Wala village, suspected to have been used in smuggling activities. Additional searches near Raja Rai village yielded two concealed pistols, potentially delivered by drone.

In another critical recovery in the Amritsar sector, BSF surveillance detected suspicious aerial activity. This led to an operation near Village Pandori, where a packet containing 1.664 kilograms of heroin was found. These incidents underscore the persistent attempts by Pakistan-based networks to infiltrate Indian territory using drones, a trend the BSF is vigorously countering with enhanced alertness and technical surveillance.