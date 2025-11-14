Left Menu

BSF Thwarts Cross-Border Smuggling: Drones, Arms & Narcotics Seized in Punjab

The Border Security Force (BSF) has effectively intercepted multiple cross-border smuggling attempts along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab. By recovering a drone, arms, and narcotics, the BSF demonstrated heightened vigilance and operational prowess in countering security threats from Pakistan-based networks utilizing aerial routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 13:37 IST
BSF Thwarts Cross-Border Smuggling: Drones, Arms & Narcotics Seized in Punjab
BSF recovered drone, pistols and heroin in Punjab (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major crackdown, the Border Security Force (BSF) has thwarted a series of cross-border smuggling attempts along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab. The operations led to the recovery of a Pakistani drone, firearms, and narcotics, significantly disrupting the operations of Pakistan-based drone networks.

Detailing the successful interdictions, BSF officials revealed that the operations were based on precise intelligence inputs. In Ferozepur district, troops discovered a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone in agricultural fields near Kamal Wala village, suspected to have been used in smuggling activities. Additional searches near Raja Rai village yielded two concealed pistols, potentially delivered by drone.

In another critical recovery in the Amritsar sector, BSF surveillance detected suspicious aerial activity. This led to an operation near Village Pandori, where a packet containing 1.664 kilograms of heroin was found. These incidents underscore the persistent attempts by Pakistan-based networks to infiltrate Indian territory using drones, a trend the BSF is vigorously countering with enhanced alertness and technical surveillance.

TRENDING

1
Vertoz Limited Announces Robust Financial Performance in H1 FY2026

Vertoz Limited Announces Robust Financial Performance in H1 FY2026

 India
2
Groningen Shaken by Strongest Earthquake in Years as Gas Production Legacy Lingers

Groningen Shaken by Strongest Earthquake in Years as Gas Production Legacy L...

 Global
3
Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Condemns Delhi Blast, Celebrates Women's Cricket Success

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Condemns Delhi Blast, Celebrates Women's Cricket Succe...

 India
4
Emotional Homecoming: CM Dhami's Heartfelt Visit to Ancestral Village

Emotional Homecoming: CM Dhami's Heartfelt Visit to Ancestral Village

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025