Ukrainian Drone Attack Halts Oil Exports at Russian Port
A Ukrainian drone attack disrupted oil exports at Russia's Novorossiysk port, causing Transneft to suspend crude supplies. The incident damaged a ship, buildings, and an oil depot. Local officials reported these events, affecting a crucial outlet for Russian oil exports.
In a significant disruption, Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiysk halted its oil exports following an attack by Ukrainian drones. The incident prompted Transneft, the country's oil pipeline monopoly, to suspend crude supplies to the pivotal outlet.
Transneft has yet to offer any public comments regarding the situation. The attack, which occurred earlier on Friday, resulted in substantial damage to a docked ship, nearby apartment buildings, and an oil depot, as reported by local government officials.
Novorossiysk's position as a key hub for Russian oil exports underscores the strategic importance of the port, highlighting the attack's broader impact on Russia's oil trade.
