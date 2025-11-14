Left Menu

Digvijaya Singh Raises Election Manipulation Concerns in Bihar

Congress MP Digvijaya Singh urges strategic organizational focus following Congress' weak performance in Bihar elections. Allegations surface regarding vote manipulation, with Singh questioning voter list integrity and EVM usage. Meanwhile, BJP leads the NDA coalition, securing a dominant position as ballots are tallied amid heightened scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 14:06 IST
Digvijaya Singh Raises Election Manipulation Concerns in Bihar
Congress MP Digvijaya Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst Congress' disappointing results in the Bihar elections, MP Digvijaya Singh called for the party to prioritize organizational improvements at the booth level, rather than focus on large public meetings. Singh accused electoral manipulation, citing a significant alteration in voter numbers and questioned the authenticity of votes cast without proper documentation during the SIR exercise.

Singh expressed his suspicions, affirming that numerous votes, predominantly from marginalized communities, were unjustly omitted. This, combined with concerns over the reliability of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), emphasizes the urgent need for Congress to enhance grassroots engagement. He conveyed congratulations to the winning candidates while urging a shift towards direct public interaction at polling booths.

Earlier, Singh had openly criticized alleged election malpractice, highlighting manipulations in the voter list and EVMs, which he believed were crucial to the NDA's projected victory in exit polls. As of 1:20 pm, the NDA, with the BJP in the lead, maintained a stronghold in the elections, while Congress experienced a crushing decrease in its seats. Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Khera suggested the elections reflected a battle between the Chief Election Commissioner and the people of Bihar.

