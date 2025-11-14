Digvijaya Singh Raises Election Manipulation Concerns in Bihar

Amidst Congress' disappointing results in the Bihar elections, MP Digvijaya Singh called for the party to prioritize organizational improvements at the booth level, rather than focus on large public meetings. Singh accused electoral manipulation, citing a significant alteration in voter numbers and questioned the authenticity of votes cast without proper documentation during the SIR exercise.

Singh expressed his suspicions, affirming that numerous votes, predominantly from marginalized communities, were unjustly omitted. This, combined with concerns over the reliability of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), emphasizes the urgent need for Congress to enhance grassroots engagement. He conveyed congratulations to the winning candidates while urging a shift towards direct public interaction at polling booths.

Earlier, Singh had openly criticized alleged election malpractice, highlighting manipulations in the voter list and EVMs, which he believed were crucial to the NDA's projected victory in exit polls. As of 1:20 pm, the NDA, with the BJP in the lead, maintained a stronghold in the elections, while Congress experienced a crushing decrease in its seats. Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Khera suggested the elections reflected a battle between the Chief Election Commissioner and the people of Bihar.