InterRAO's Profit Powers Up: A 2025 Review

InterRAO PAO, Russia's prominent electric power corporation, announced a significant upswing in its financial performance for the first nine months of 2025. The company detailed a 2.6% rise in net profit, which reached 113.8 billion roubles, indicative of a robust fiscal year.

This fiscal success was matched by a 13.9% jump in revenue, bringing the total to an impressive 1.24 trillion roubles. Such numbers underscore InterRAO's expansion and operational success amid a dynamic market environment.

Furthermore, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) surged by 14.3%, totaling 131.2 billion roubles. This growth trajectory marks a positive outlook for InterRAO's ongoing strategic initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)