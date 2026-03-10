Maharashtra's Revenue Revolution: 11 New Collector Offices To Transform Services

Maharashtra is poised for a significant overhaul in its revenue administration with the establishment of 11 new collector offices aimed at providing faster and more accessible services to citizens, especially those in remote areas. State Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced this initiative, emphasizing its role in decentralizing services and easing citizens' access to administrative functions.

The proposed offices, to be located in districts including Thane, Ratnagiri, and Pune's Baramati, are designed to tackle challenges faced by citizens who currently endure long journeys to reach district headquarters. This move comes as part of a broader strategy to bring administration closer to people's doorsteps and expedite resolutions for land and revenue matters.

Furthermore, to alleviate the burden on the Settlement Commissioner's office, additional collector posts have been sanctioned. A total of 143 new posts will be created, ensuring each office has a team of 13 dedicated officers. The minister also mentioned ongoing consultations regarding new tehsil offices in urban constituencies, promising a robust restructuring of Maharashtra's revenue services.

