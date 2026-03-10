Left Menu

Maharashtra's Revenue Revolution: 11 New Collector Offices To Transform Services

Maharashtra plans to open 11 new collector offices to decentralize and enhance revenue services, cutting down travel for citizens in remote areas. State Revenue Minister Bawankule announced the initiative aims to make administration accessible, with each office staffed by experienced personnel to address local needs effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-03-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 19:09 IST
Maharashtra's Revenue Revolution: 11 New Collector Offices To Transform Services
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra is poised for a significant overhaul in its revenue administration with the establishment of 11 new collector offices aimed at providing faster and more accessible services to citizens, especially those in remote areas. State Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced this initiative, emphasizing its role in decentralizing services and easing citizens' access to administrative functions.

The proposed offices, to be located in districts including Thane, Ratnagiri, and Pune's Baramati, are designed to tackle challenges faced by citizens who currently endure long journeys to reach district headquarters. This move comes as part of a broader strategy to bring administration closer to people's doorsteps and expedite resolutions for land and revenue matters.

Furthermore, to alleviate the burden on the Settlement Commissioner's office, additional collector posts have been sanctioned. A total of 143 new posts will be created, ensuring each office has a team of 13 dedicated officers. The minister also mentioned ongoing consultations regarding new tehsil offices in urban constituencies, promising a robust restructuring of Maharashtra's revenue services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Heightened Security Measures Following Toronto Consulate Shooting

Heightened Security Measures Following Toronto Consulate Shooting

 Global
2
Unreported Casualties: U.S. Troop Injuries in Iran Conflict

Unreported Casualties: U.S. Troop Injuries in Iran Conflict

 Global
3
Chhattisgarh Sets 2026 Deadline to End Naxalism, Plans Strategic Withdrawal of Forces

Chhattisgarh Sets 2026 Deadline to End Naxalism, Plans Strategic Withdrawal ...

 India
4
Bodo/Glimt's Triumph Sparks Domestic Fixture Controversy

Bodo/Glimt's Triumph Sparks Domestic Fixture Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026