Regulatory Settlement: Infomerics Pays Rs 65.25 Lakh to Settle Violations

Infomerics Valuation and Rating has settled a case of market rule violation with Sebi by paying Rs 65.25 lakh and completing necessary corrective actions. The infractions were flagged during a joint inspection by Sebi and the RBI, leading to an external audit and employee training as part of the settlement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 15:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Infomerics Valuation and Rating Pvt Ltd has resolved a regulatory breach case with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) by agreeing to a settlement of Rs 65.25 lakh. Sebi, in conjunction with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), conducted a comprehensive inspection uncovering multiple malpractices in Infomerics' operations.

The infractions identified during the January-December 2021 inspection included the incorrect use of rating models, manipulation of rating weightages, and deficiencies in data processing and segregation of non-rating activities. Following these findings, Infomerics filed a settlement offer without admitting to or denying the allegations specified in the show cause notice issued by Sebi.

As part of the settlement terms, Infomerics underwent an external audit covering their rating models and implemented a third-party training program for employees. With these measures and settlement payment completed, Sebi officially closed the inquiry but retained the right to reopen the case should further violations emerge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

