Roberto De Zerbi Takes the Helm at Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur has appointed Roberto De Zerbi as their new manager. The Italian has been tasked with reviving a faltering season to avoid relegation. De Zerbi, known for his creative coaching style, comes with high expectations, aiming to lift the team from its current precarious position.
Tottenham Hotspur has appointed Italian coach Roberto De Zerbi on a long-term contract to lead the Premier League club, the team announced on Tuesday.
De Zerbi, previously managing Brighton & Hove Albion, is entrusted with enhancing a spiraling season for Spurs, on the brink of relegation. "Roberto was our top target," stated Spurs Sporting Director Johan Lange, emphasizing De Zerbi's stature as a forward-thinking coach.
Facing a crucial debut against Sunderland on April 12, De Zerbi succeeds Igor Tudor after a challenging interim period. The 46-year-old, recently at Marseille, renowned for his strategic acumen, is seen as a potential savior for Spurs' immediate future.
(With inputs from agencies.)