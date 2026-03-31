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Roberto De Zerbi Takes the Helm at Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur has appointed Roberto De Zerbi as their new manager. The Italian has been tasked with reviving a faltering season to avoid relegation. De Zerbi, known for his creative coaching style, comes with high expectations, aiming to lift the team from its current precarious position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:49 IST
Roberto De Zerbi Takes the Helm at Tottenham Hotspur
Roberto De Zerbi

Tottenham Hotspur has appointed Italian coach Roberto De Zerbi on a long-term contract to lead the Premier League club, the team announced on Tuesday.

De Zerbi, previously managing Brighton & Hove Albion, is entrusted with enhancing a spiraling season for Spurs, on the brink of relegation. "Roberto was our top target," stated Spurs Sporting Director Johan Lange, emphasizing De Zerbi's stature as a forward-thinking coach.

Facing a crucial debut against Sunderland on April 12, De Zerbi succeeds Igor Tudor after a challenging interim period. The 46-year-old, recently at Marseille, renowned for his strategic acumen, is seen as a potential savior for Spurs' immediate future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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