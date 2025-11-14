NDA's Dominance Continues: A Landslide Victory in Bihar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declared on Friday that Bihar is set to continue its trajectory of development under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is anticipated to achieve a substantial victory in the state's Assembly elections.

In the wake of the NDA crossing the majority threshold, Shinde expressed his congratulations to Bihar's leadership while dismissing previous 'jungle raj' governance. He underscored the large voter turnout driven by public support for progress.

The rejuvenated BJP-JD(U) alliance, bolstered by coordinated efforts and a focus on infrastructure and social schemes, stands on the brink of an electoral sweep, with voter turnout reaching a historic high at 67.13%, significantly boosted by female voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)