Bulgaria Seeks Sanctions Breather for Lukoil's Burgas Refinery

Bulgaria is making a concerted effort to delay U.S. sanctions on the Burgas refinery, operated by Russia's Lukoil, for six months. The head of the country's largest ruling coalition party expressed hope for a postponement.

The sanctions were imposed by the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control as a strategy to increase pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. With sanctions set to begin on November 21, concerns have been raised in Bulgaria about potential winter fuel shortages.

In response, Bulgarian lawmakers have enacted legal changes for continued refinery operations, with preparations to appoint a new commercial manager if needed. The country has also sought a sanctions exemption, highlighting important state fuel reserves to offset immediate supply impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)