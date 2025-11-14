Bulgaria Seeks Sanctions Breather for Lukoil's Burgas Refinery
Bulgaria aims for a six-month delay in U.S. sanctions against Lukoil's Burgas refinery. The sanctions, set for November 21, are part of U.S. efforts against Russia amid the Ukraine conflict. Bulgaria seeks exemptions fearing fuel shortages; lawmakers have made provisions to maintain refinery operations.
Bulgaria is making a concerted effort to delay U.S. sanctions on the Burgas refinery, operated by Russia's Lukoil, for six months. The head of the country's largest ruling coalition party expressed hope for a postponement.
The sanctions were imposed by the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control as a strategy to increase pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. With sanctions set to begin on November 21, concerns have been raised in Bulgaria about potential winter fuel shortages.
In response, Bulgarian lawmakers have enacted legal changes for continued refinery operations, with preparations to appoint a new commercial manager if needed. The country has also sought a sanctions exemption, highlighting important state fuel reserves to offset immediate supply impacts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bulgaria
- sanctions
- Lukoil
- Burgas
- refinery
- U.S. Treasury
- OFAC
- Putin
- Ukraine
- fuel shortages
ALSO READ
U.S. Treasury Targets Hysa Family for Alleged Money Laundering Network
U.S. Treasury Targets Mexican Empire Tied to Cartel
Fire and Fury: Drone Strikes Disrupt Orsk Oil Refinery Operations
CORRECTED-INSIGHT-How a Texas refinery turns Amazon-destroying cattle into 'green' jet fuel
U.S. Treasury's Bold Moves to Lower Product Prices