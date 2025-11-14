Left Menu

Bulgaria Seeks Sanctions Breather for Lukoil's Burgas Refinery

Bulgaria aims for a six-month delay in U.S. sanctions against Lukoil's Burgas refinery. The sanctions, set for November 21, are part of U.S. efforts against Russia amid the Ukraine conflict. Bulgaria seeks exemptions fearing fuel shortages; lawmakers have made provisions to maintain refinery operations.

14-11-2025
Bulgaria is making a concerted effort to delay U.S. sanctions on the Burgas refinery, operated by Russia's Lukoil, for six months. The head of the country's largest ruling coalition party expressed hope for a postponement.

The sanctions were imposed by the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control as a strategy to increase pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. With sanctions set to begin on November 21, concerns have been raised in Bulgaria about potential winter fuel shortages.

In response, Bulgarian lawmakers have enacted legal changes for continued refinery operations, with preparations to appoint a new commercial manager if needed. The country has also sought a sanctions exemption, highlighting important state fuel reserves to offset immediate supply impacts.

