UK Grants Licence to Bulgarian Lukoil Subsidiaries Amid Sanctions

The UK issued a special licence allowing businesses to work with Bulgarian subsidiaries of Russian oil giant Lukoil. This move permits transactions, amid sanctions against Russian oil companies for their role in Ukraine's invasion. The licence facilitates economic activities until February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-11-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 17:51 IST
Britain has taken a significant step by issuing a special licence that allows businesses to engage with Bulgarian subsidiaries of the sanctioned Russian oil firm Lukoil. This licence enables firms and banks to carry out transactions with Lukoil Bulgaria EOOD and Lukoil Neftochim Burgas AD, and their subsidiaries, until February.

This development comes in the wake of recent UK sanctions directed at major Russian oil companies, including Lukoil and Rosneft, due to their involvement in funding Moscow's aggressive actions in Ukraine. Issued by the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation, the licence permits the movement of payments and economic resources to and from the Bulgarian entities under existing or proposed contracts.

In an earlier instance, the UK granted a similar allowance in October for businesses dealing with two German subsidiaries of Rosneft, highlighting strategic economic decisions amidst geopolitical tensions.

