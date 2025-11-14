From 30x30 to 50x50: States Lead the Charge in Conservation Efforts

After President Trump ended the '30x30' conservation initiative, states across the United States are spearheading their own efforts to preserve natural habitats. Vermont is an exemplar, shifting toward a '50x50' plan aiming to conserve half its lands by mid-century. Such initiatives are winning local voter support, despite federal challenges.

Many state-led conservation projects face hurdles due to reduced federal funding, forcing them to seek local resources. For example, Vermont anticipated federal support for biodiversity efforts, but now must rely on state and local initiatives. Conservation remains crucial to climate action, given bipartisan support and growing public awareness of environmental issues.

Despite federal setbacks, local conservation groups are expanding efforts to include marginalized communities. In light of the Trump administration's changes, more states like Oregon prioritize climate-resilient lands. Globally, California is taking steps to curtail harmful oil imports from the Amazon to bolster ecological preservation, setting an example for subnational jurisdictions worldwide.

