Left Menu

Rupee Gains Amid Market Rebound and Bihar Poll Boost

The rupee appreciated by 4 paise, closing at 88.66 against the US dollar, buoyed by domestic equities and Bihar poll results. However, American currency strength and higher crude oil prices limited further gains. Moody's projects India's growth at 7% by 2025, driven by infrastructure investment and consumption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-11-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 21:00 IST
Rupee Gains Amid Market Rebound and Bihar Poll Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian rupee closed 4 paise higher at 88.66 against the US dollar on Friday, bolstered by a late-day rebound in domestic equities and a strong electoral performance by the ruling alliance in Bihar.

Despite these gains, forex traders noted that the enduring strength of the U.S. dollar and rising crude oil prices curtailed more significant upward movement in the rupee's value.

Meanwhile, Moody's Ratings predicts India's economy will grow 7% by 2025, facilitated by government infrastructure spending and increased domestic consumption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu's Electoral Roll Revision: Inclusion Efforts Intensify

Tamil Nadu's Electoral Roll Revision: Inclusion Efforts Intensify

 India
2
USPS Seeks Reforms Amid $9 Billion Loss

USPS Seeks Reforms Amid $9 Billion Loss

 Global
3
Romania Takes Diplomatic Stand Against Russian Airspace Breach

Romania Takes Diplomatic Stand Against Russian Airspace Breach

 Romania
4
Nirmala Sitharaman Boosts Financial Inclusion with New Bank Branches in Northeast

Nirmala Sitharaman Boosts Financial Inclusion with New Bank Branches in Nort...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025