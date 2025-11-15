Stalin Congratulates Nitish Kumar, Criticizes Election Commission Post-Bihar Polls
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin congratulated Nitish Kumar on winning the Bihar polls and praised Tejashwi Yadav's spirited campaign. He criticized the Election Commission, asserting its declining credibility. While NDA secured a decisive win with BJP as the largest party, opposition parties face pressure to scrutinize electoral mechanisms.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has extended his congratulations to Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar following his triumph in the Bihar Assembly elections. Alongside, Stalin commended RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for orchestrating an energetic campaign. The Chief Minister conveyed his sentiments in a message on X, expressing well wishes for Kumar in steering Bihar's governance and recognizing Yadav's impactful efforts in the political contest.
Stalin elaborated on the election's intricate dynamics, citing welfare initiatives, social alliances, and strategic messaging as pivotal. He pointed out that leaders within the INDIA bloc possess the acumen to reinterpret the electorate's mandate and strategize for forthcoming challenges. Despite the electoral success, Stalin did not shy away from condemning the Election Commission of India, accusing it of misconduct and questioning its integrity amidst allegations of impartiality. He urged for a more credible and unbiased electoral institution to uphold democratic values.
Political analysts interpret Stalin's comments as indicative of rising concerns about electoral integrity among opposition members. Though the NDA celebrated a substantial win, displacing the Mahagathbandhan coalition helmed by RJD and Congress, the focus remains on electoral mechanisms and the pressing need for transparency. The BJP and its allies captured a considerable majority in the 243-member legislature, emphasizing a potential strategic realignment among coalition partners ahead of upcoming state elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee: The Face of Change for the INDIA Bloc?
Congress, INDIA bloc will conduct in-depth review of Bihar poll results, will make more effective efforts to save democracy: Rahul Gandhi on X.
I congratulate people for reposing faith in democracy and Election Commission by voting in record numbers: PM Modi on Bihar polls.
In early trends, NDA ahead in 41 assembly seats, INDIA bloc in 12 in Bihar, according to EC.
Bhupesh Baghel Critiques Election Commission's Role in Bihar Elections