Refreshing Success: Jal Jeevan Mission Transforms Life in Phalni Panchayat

The Jal Jeevan Mission has revolutionized life in Phalni panchayat, Rajouri district, by providing every household with clean tap water. This success relieves residents from previous water scarcity woes, significantly improving quality of life, especially for women. Residents express gratitude for this positive change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 10:31 IST
Jal Jeevan Mission implemented in Phalni panchayat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Every household in Phalni panchayat, Budhal block of Rajouri district, now enjoys tap water access thanks to the Jal Jeevan Mission's successful implementation. Earlier, residents faced severe water shortages, forcing them to travel long distances. Now, under government initiative, the area boasts continuous clean water supply, enhancing quality of life.

Aqsar Ali, associated with the Jal Jeevan Mission, confirmed that every residence in the Phalni panchayat benefits from this development. According to Ali, "Six to seven administrative officers from the mission facilitated the process, ensuring water is available in all seven wards, without any issues." This marks significant relief for the community.

Particularly, women who previously spent hours fetching water now have clean water readily available, transforming daily life. Residents, including Mohd Rasheed and Farheena Kousar, expressed immense satisfaction and gratitude, acknowledging improvements in convenience and lifestyle due to the 24-hour running water.

