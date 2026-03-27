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Meghalaya Joins National Jal Jeevan Mission to Boost Rural Tap Water Access

The Meghalaya government signed an MoU with the Jal Shakti ministry to enhance rural tap water access under the National Jal Jeevan Mission. The state aims to accelerate implementation, improve water supply quality, and achieve 100 per cent coverage. The reform-linked agreement emphasizes community participation and sustainable practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:14 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:14 IST
Meghalaya Joins National Jal Jeevan Mission to Boost Rural Tap Water Access
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The Jal Shakti ministry and Meghalaya government have formalized a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance the availability of clean and safe tap water in the rural areas of Meghalaya under the National Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

Union Minister for Jal Shakti, CR Patil, expressed optimism about Meghalaya's potential to achieve complete tap water coverage, as the state has already reached 83 per cent coverage. He urged the Meghalaya government to expedite efforts towards the national target.

State Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma highlighted Meghalaya's comprehensive approach towards water issues through a dedicated Water Policy and climate council. The MoU involves empowered local bodies and prioritizes community-driven water management solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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