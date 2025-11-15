Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Celebrates 'Tribal Pride Day' on Birsa Munda's 150th Anniversary

In Alirajpur district, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav commemorated the 150th birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda with statue unveilings and speeches on overcoming colonial injustices. The event highlighted the enduring legacy of tribal resistance against British colonial rule and celebrated the unity of tribal communities in India's freedom struggle.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav marked the 150th birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda by attending the state-level 'Tribal Pride Day' in Alirajpur district on Saturday. The occasion saw the unveiling of statues honoring tribal heroes Birsa Munda and Chitu Kirad. Additionally, Yadav inaugurated various developmental projects and attended a bhoomipujan ceremony.

During his address, the Chief Minister emphasized the significant role of tribal communities in India's struggle for independence. 'Today is an extraordinary day, surpassing all festivals,' he proclaimed, recalling the British colonial period characterized by exploitation and injustice. He lauded the tribal fighters' courage in resisting colonial forces long before the 1857 revolt, saluting their contributions to the freedom movement.

Chief Minister Yadav also paid tribute to Chandra Shekhar Azad, a freedom fighter from Alirajpur who sacrificed his life for India's independence. He highlighted the importance of Birsa Munda, who led a tribal religious movement in the late 19th century, paving the path for contemporary tribal advocacy. The celebration of Birsa Munda Jayanti coincides with Jharkhand Foundation Day, marking the state's foundation on November 15, 2000, and Munda's enduring legacy.

