Empowering Words: 'Leading Ladies of India' Launched at Dehradun LitFest

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami graced the Dehradun Literature Festival at Doon International School, where he unveiled 'Leading Ladies of India,' authored by Venu Agrahara Dhingra. He underscored literature's vital role in expressing emotions and promoting social awareness, while hoping the book inspires women's empowerment.

At the event, CM Dhami highlighted ongoing efforts under PM Narendra Modi's leadership to empower women in Uttarakhand. Initiatives are boosting the demand for self-help group products and fostering self-reliance among women, which he views as pivotal for societal development. Dhami praised the achievements of the state's daughters across various fields and emphasized preserving cultural heritage.

The Chief Minister also discussed the Pravasi Uttarakhandi Conference's role in connecting expatriates to their roots over the last two years. These conferences have spurred interest among expatriates in contributing to the state's advancement. Prominent figures like Geeta Pushkar Dhami and Principal Secretary R.K. Sudhanshu attended the literary gathering. (ANI)

