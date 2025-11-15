Delhi Court Dismisses Hate Speech Complaint Against Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge

In a significant legal development, Delhi's Tis Hazari Court has dismissed a criminal complaint against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. The complaint, lodged by an RSS member, accused Kharge of delivering a hate speech targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally in Karnataka, back in April 2023.

The court, presided over by Judicial Magistrate First Class Preeti Rajoria, concluded that Kharge's speech did not constitute hate speech. The statement, as outlined by JMFC Rajoria, was directed at political ideologies rather than specific communities defined by religion or ethnicity. The judgment emphasized the absence of incitement to violence following Kharge's remarks, asserting that harsh criticism does not equate to hate speech under the law.

Further scrutiny revealed that the complaint did not establish a prima facie case for defamation under Section 500 IPC, as it was not filed by the directly aggrieved party, Prime Minister Modi. The court's decision was further supported by the Supreme Court judgment in 'Pravasi Bhalai Sangathan vs. Union of India', which clarified the necessity of a direct link between speech and public disorder. Consequently, the court rejected the complaint against Kharge, underscoring a crucial precedent in cases concerning political speech.

(With inputs from agencies.)