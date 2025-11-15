Left Menu

Delhi Court Dismisses Hate Speech Complaint Against Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge

Delhi's Tis Hazari Court has rejected a complaint against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, accusing him of hate speech during a rally. The court found no basis for allegations of hate speech or defamation against PM Modi, stating the remarks were political, not targetting any community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 22:49 IST
Delhi Court Dismisses Hate Speech Complaint Against Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, Delhi's Tis Hazari Court has dismissed a criminal complaint against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. The complaint, lodged by an RSS member, accused Kharge of delivering a hate speech targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally in Karnataka, back in April 2023.

The court, presided over by Judicial Magistrate First Class Preeti Rajoria, concluded that Kharge's speech did not constitute hate speech. The statement, as outlined by JMFC Rajoria, was directed at political ideologies rather than specific communities defined by religion or ethnicity. The judgment emphasized the absence of incitement to violence following Kharge's remarks, asserting that harsh criticism does not equate to hate speech under the law.

Further scrutiny revealed that the complaint did not establish a prima facie case for defamation under Section 500 IPC, as it was not filed by the directly aggrieved party, Prime Minister Modi. The court's decision was further supported by the Supreme Court judgment in 'Pravasi Bhalai Sangathan vs. Union of India', which clarified the necessity of a direct link between speech and public disorder. Consequently, the court rejected the complaint against Kharge, underscoring a crucial precedent in cases concerning political speech.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kranti Gaud Applauds Support After India's World Cup Triumph

Kranti Gaud Applauds Support After India's World Cup Triumph

 India
2
Kerala Lok Ayukta Day Celebrated with Grandeur and Legal Excellence

Kerala Lok Ayukta Day Celebrated with Grandeur and Legal Excellence

 India
3
BSF Seizes Heroin, Dismantles Smuggling Operations Along Punjab Border

BSF Seizes Heroin, Dismantles Smuggling Operations Along Punjab Border

 India
4
Tensions Rise as Lebanon Plans UN Complaint Against Israeli Wall

Tensions Rise as Lebanon Plans UN Complaint Against Israeli Wall

 Lebanon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s growing role in cancer, rare disease and COVID-19 drug repurposing

AI boom drives urgent push for sustainable data centers

AI can save newborn lives in resource-limited hospitals

How AI’s rapid growth could trigger new technological downturn

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025