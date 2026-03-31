Karnataka Urges Active Participation in Groundbreaking Digital Census 2027

The Karnataka Directorate of Census Operations has called on citizens to actively participate in the forthcoming Census of India 2027, particularly during the first phase of house listing operations and self-enumeration.

The initiative seeks to gather thorough and precise data from the public, crucial for accurate insights into the state's demographics and socio-economic conditions. This phase is slated to run from April 16 to May 15, 2026, while self-enumeration is set for April 1 to 15, 2026.

Unlike previous censuses, the 2027 edition will employ a digital methodology, collecting information via mobile applications under a Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) framework and a self-enumeration portal. Authorities assure that any personal data will remain confidential and secure, supporting evidence-based government policymaking.