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Karnataka Finance Department Fights Back Against Fake Memo

The Karnataka Finance Department rebutted a false memo that circulated on social media, claiming termination of contract staff. Clarifications were issued, emphasizing the memo was unofficial. A police complaint has been filed to investigate the source and motive behind this misleading information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:08 IST
Karnataka Finance Department Fights Back Against Fake Memo
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The Karnataka Finance Department has filed a police complaint after a fake memo circulated on social media, misleadingly stating that contract staff across government departments would be terminated after their tenure.

The Finance Department clarified it did not issue such a memo, which caused confusion among government employees, as per Under Secretary M Rajamma. An official source indicated the memo, dated March 24, instructed departments to end outsourced employees' services once terms ended.

Under Secretary M Rajamma issued a press release, confirming no termination order from the department, underscoring the urgent need for action against those spreading misinformation under the department's name.

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