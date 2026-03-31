Karnataka Finance Department Fights Back Against Fake Memo
The Karnataka Finance Department rebutted a false memo that circulated on social media, claiming termination of contract staff. Clarifications were issued, emphasizing the memo was unofficial. A police complaint has been filed to investigate the source and motive behind this misleading information.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka Finance Department has filed a police complaint after a fake memo circulated on social media, misleadingly stating that contract staff across government departments would be terminated after their tenure.
The Finance Department clarified it did not issue such a memo, which caused confusion among government employees, as per Under Secretary M Rajamma. An official source indicated the memo, dated March 24, instructed departments to end outsourced employees' services once terms ended.
Under Secretary M Rajamma issued a press release, confirming no termination order from the department, underscoring the urgent need for action against those spreading misinformation under the department's name.
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