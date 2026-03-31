Karnataka Finance Department Fights Back Against Fake Memo

The Karnataka Finance Department has filed a police complaint after a fake memo circulated on social media, misleadingly stating that contract staff across government departments would be terminated after their tenure.

The Finance Department clarified it did not issue such a memo, which caused confusion among government employees, as per Under Secretary M Rajamma. An official source indicated the memo, dated March 24, instructed departments to end outsourced employees' services once terms ended.

Under Secretary M Rajamma issued a press release, confirming no termination order from the department, underscoring the urgent need for action against those spreading misinformation under the department's name.