Electrifying the North East: NEREVE 2025 Gears Up for Green Mobility

The second edition of the North East Renewable Energy and Electric Vehicle Expo (NEREVE) is set to begin on November 21 in Guwahati. The event is geared towards promoting renewable energy and accelerating electric mobility in India's north-eastern region.

Organized by the Federation of Industry and Commerce of North Eastern Region (FINER), the expo is supported by several Indian ministries. It will feature participation from key national and regional stakeholders in the renewable energy and e-mobility ecosystems.

NEREVE 2025 will showcase 70 companies, 120 exhibition stalls, and include policy dialogues, technical conferences, and B2B/B2G meetings. Aimed at empowering local entrepreneurs and startups, this event promises to open doors to emerging technologies and market trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)