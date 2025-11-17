Left Menu

Tripura CM Highlights Journalist's Role in Preserving Harmony

During the National Press Day celebration, Tripura CM Manik Saha stressed journalists' pivotal role in maintaining harmony and fostering democratic values. He advocated for responsible exercising of free speech and called for workshops to hone young journalists' skills, emphasizing the fight against misinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 10:17 IST
Tripura CM Manik Saha attends National Press Day (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, inaugurating National Press Day, underscored the vital role journalists play in political, social, and cultural harmony. Saha emphasized that journalists, as society's mirror, significantly influence public perception and democratic values. He expressed the importance of journalism being pursued with a genuine sense of societal duty.

Saha highlighted newspapers and media organizations as essential, with freedom of speech as journalism's cornerstone. He urged responsible use of these freedoms, especially with misinformation's rapid spread on social media. Journalists, he noted, must ensure factual reporting and uphold their credibility to meet modern challenges effectively.

Addressing industry professionals, Saha called for senior journalists to host workshops, aiding young professionals in skill development and ethical journalism. He reassured commitment to justice for slain journalists, while the ICA Department will implement journalists' welfare initiatives. The event recognized seasoned journalists for their contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

