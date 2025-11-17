Tragedy Strikes: Indian Pilgrims Lost in Saudi Arabia Bus Crash
A tragic bus accident near Medina, Saudi Arabia has claimed the lives of many, primarily Indian pilgrims. The collision with an oil tanker ignited a devastating fire, with Hyderabad officials confirming the death toll at 45. Condolences pour in from leaders, expressing deep sorrow and sympathies.
A devastating bus accident in Medina, Saudi Arabia, has left numerous Indian pilgrims dead, drawing widespread condolences and sorrow. The bus, carrying over 40 Indians, collided with an oil tanker, resulting in a massive fire.
According to Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar, the death toll stands at 45. The pilgrims embarked on a religious journey to Mecca, only to face an untimely tragedy on their route to Medina.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, along with Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, have extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, expressing their deep sorrow and prayers for the injured's recovery.
