Dual PAN Card Case: Azam Khan and Son Sentenced to Seven Years
Azam Khan and son Abdullah Azam of the Samajwadi Party received a seven-year sentence from a UP court over a dual PAN card case. The charge, filed by a BJP MLA in 2019, accused Abdullah of using forged documents. This verdict adds to multiple previous convictions faced by the family.
In a significant development emerging from Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party stalwart Azam Khan, along with his son Abdullah Azam, has been sentenced to seven years in jail by the MP/MLA court in Rampur. The sentencing pertains to a dual PAN card case, in which Khan was a prime accused alongside his son.
The case was instigated by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Akash Saxena, who filed an FIR six years back at the Civil Lines police station. The complaint revolved around allegations that Abdullah Azam deceitfully procured two PAN cards, each carrying distinct birth dates—one on January 1, 1993, and the other on September 30, 1990. The controversy centered on the misuse of false documents.
Following comprehensive investigations, the police presented a charge sheet against Abdullah in the MP-MLA Special Court, resulting in the recent judgment. This sentencing follows Azam Khan's release from a 23-month stint in Sitapur jail and compounds his series of legal troubles, with past convictions including a fake birth certificate case and offenses of hate speech.
