Left Menu

Dual PAN Card Case: Azam Khan and Son Sentenced to Seven Years

Azam Khan and son Abdullah Azam of the Samajwadi Party received a seven-year sentence from a UP court over a dual PAN card case. The charge, filed by a BJP MLA in 2019, accused Abdullah of using forged documents. This verdict adds to multiple previous convictions faced by the family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 19:04 IST
Dual PAN Card Case: Azam Khan and Son Sentenced to Seven Years
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development emerging from Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party stalwart Azam Khan, along with his son Abdullah Azam, has been sentenced to seven years in jail by the MP/MLA court in Rampur. The sentencing pertains to a dual PAN card case, in which Khan was a prime accused alongside his son.

The case was instigated by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Akash Saxena, who filed an FIR six years back at the Civil Lines police station. The complaint revolved around allegations that Abdullah Azam deceitfully procured two PAN cards, each carrying distinct birth dates—one on January 1, 1993, and the other on September 30, 1990. The controversy centered on the misuse of false documents.

Following comprehensive investigations, the police presented a charge sheet against Abdullah in the MP-MLA Special Court, resulting in the recent judgment. This sentencing follows Azam Khan's release from a 23-month stint in Sitapur jail and compounds his series of legal troubles, with past convictions including a fake birth certificate case and offenses of hate speech.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar Assembly Elections: Shifts in Demographics and Professional Backgrounds

Bihar Assembly Elections: Shifts in Demographics and Professional Background...

 India
2
Global Powers Clash in Crucial Climate Summit at COP30

Global Powers Clash in Crucial Climate Summit at COP30

 Global
3
Father's Betrayal Ends in Tragedy in Tisotra Village

Father's Betrayal Ends in Tragedy in Tisotra Village

 India
4
RITES Limited Powers Andhra Pradesh's Infrastructure Growth

RITES Limited Powers Andhra Pradesh's Infrastructure Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025