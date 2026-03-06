Manipur Unrest: CVDF Leads Protests Against Brutal Killing of BJP MLA

In Churachandpur, the Central Village Defence Force (CVDF) took to the streets on Friday, voicing their outrage over the death of BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte. This road march mourns the victims of ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, which claimed Valte's life after he endured a violent mob attack in May 2023.

CVDF Liaison Officer Rose Ngaihte highlighted the need for justice, urging government intervention. She criticized the state's handling of the crisis, particularly Valte's demise. Ngaihte warned that the currently 'peaceful' march might take a turn if demands for justice remain unaddressed by authorities.

Amidst the chaos that began on May 3, 2023, Valte sought relief for his constituents and met the then-chief minister. Tragically, on his return, he was brutally attacked. Despite medical treatments in Delhi, Valte succumbed to his injuries in February 2024, leaving the nation grieving a dedicated public servant.

(With inputs from agencies.)