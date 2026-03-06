Left Menu

Manipur Unrest: CVDF Leads Protests Against Brutal Killing of BJP MLA

The Central Village Defence Force organized a protest march in Churachandpur, condemning the death of BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte amidst ethnic violence. Valte, a former MLA, was assaulted in May 2023 during clashes between the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities and succumbed to his injuries in February 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 21:00 IST
Manipur Unrest: CVDF Leads Protests Against Brutal Killing of BJP MLA
Central Village Defence Force Liaison Officer Rose Ngaihte (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Churachandpur, the Central Village Defence Force (CVDF) took to the streets on Friday, voicing their outrage over the death of BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte. This road march mourns the victims of ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, which claimed Valte's life after he endured a violent mob attack in May 2023.

CVDF Liaison Officer Rose Ngaihte highlighted the need for justice, urging government intervention. She criticized the state's handling of the crisis, particularly Valte's demise. Ngaihte warned that the currently 'peaceful' march might take a turn if demands for justice remain unaddressed by authorities.

Amidst the chaos that began on May 3, 2023, Valte sought relief for his constituents and met the then-chief minister. Tragically, on his return, he was brutally attacked. Despite medical treatments in Delhi, Valte succumbed to his injuries in February 2024, leaving the nation grieving a dedicated public servant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jammu & Kashmir Pioneers Business Ease for All

Jammu & Kashmir Pioneers Business Ease for All

 India
2
Major Crackdown: 124 Bangladeshis Detained in Bengaluru for Illegal Residency

Major Crackdown: 124 Bangladeshis Detained in Bengaluru for Illegal Residenc...

 India
3
Market Turmoil Amid Economic Uncertainty and Geopolitical Tensions

Market Turmoil Amid Economic Uncertainty and Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
4
US Allows India to Refine and Market Russian Oil Amid West Asia Conflict

US Allows India to Refine and Market Russian Oil Amid West Asia Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026