Prez Droupadi Murmu offers prayers at Sri Padmavathi temple in Tirupati

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 20-11-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 20:19 IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday offered prayers at Sri Padmavathi Temple in Tiruchanur here.

Andhra Pradesh government and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams officials received the president upon her arrival and accompanied her for darshan.

''President Droupadi Murmu had darshan of Sri Padmavathi Ammavaru this evening after offering prayers at the temple's flagstaff,'' a TTD press release said.

After the darshan, priests honoured the president with 'sesha vastram' and temple prasadams (consecrated food) at the Ashirvada mandapam, where portraits of the goddess were also presented to her.

Later, she proceeded to Tirumala and was received at the Sri Padmavathi Rest House by Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, TTD Chairman B R Naidu, and other officials.

''President Droupadi Murmu was accorded a formal welcome by TTD and district officials before proceeding for darshan,'' it added.

She arrived in Tirumala for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

