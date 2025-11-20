Left Menu

India's Reliance stops importing Russian crude for refinery operations

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 21:48 IST
India's Reliance has stopped importing Russian crude oil into its refining complex at Jamnagar in western Gujarat state, effective November 20, its spokesperson said on Thursday.

Reliance had earlier said that the refiner will abide by Western sanctions against Moscow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Digitalization reinforces, not reduces, urban inequality

Financial inclusion can offset economic damage of informality

AI systems failing to serve diverse users due to ignored personality differences

How advanced high-tech sensors are reshaping sustainable agriculture

