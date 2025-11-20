Mann assures support, cooperation to Japanese co GNJ for investment in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday assured support and cooperation to Japanese company Global Network Japan (GNJ) group for making investments in the state for paddy waste management.

A delegation of the GNJ group, comprising Saito Masahiko, Nobutoki Ito, Takeshi Ishiguro, Hitoshi Konagano, Rohit Bakshi, Manpreet Singh and others, called on the chief minister here, a Punjab government statement said.

Mann appreciated GNJ Group's commitment to support India's environmental and rural development goals.

He said it is heartening to know that the company plans to invest approximately Rs 1,500 crore in developing waste-to-energy infrastructure, with Punjab identified as a key focus state for implementation.

Mann said that this initiative aims to tackle paddy waste management and contribute to a cleaner, greener and sustainable future.

He also lauded efforts being made by the company to explore potential collaboration with the Punjab government in this key sector of immense public importance.

The chief minister said there is a huge potential for tie-ups in this sector, and the state government is always ready to support the company for this cause.

Mann said that paddy straw burning is one of the major challenges being faced by the state government.

Burning of paddy straw causes huge damage to human health besides polluting the environment, due to which the state government is committed to resolving this issue permanently, he added.

Mann further said the paddy straw burning also results in loss of several micro nutrients of soil, which increases the input cost for farmers in terms of fertilisers and others.

He expressed hope that this initiative will go a long way in solving these problems, thereby immensely benefiting the state.

