Fresh low pressure likely over Bay of Bengal, may intensify into depression: IMD

Asked whether the system could take the form of a cyclone, Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, Manorama Mohanty said the IMD has till now made the forecast of a depression. However, the states agriculture department was yet to issue any advisory for farmers, an official said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-11-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 14:07 IST
The IMD on Friday forecast the likely formation of a low-pressure area over the South Andaman Sea, which could intensify into a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal around November 24.

"A low-pressure area is likely to form over South Andaman Sea on November 22 and thereafter, it is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal around November 24," it said in a bulletin. Asked whether the system could take the form of a cyclone, Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, Manorama Mohanty said the IMD has till now made the forecast of a depression. "We will issue more information after the formation of a low-pressure area on November 22," she said.

Meanwhile, anticipating a fresh spell of rain in the state, farmers of coastal Odisha have started harvesting their paddy crop, which has almost turned mature. However, the state's agriculture department was yet to issue any advisory for farmers, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

