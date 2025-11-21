Left Menu

Arunachal's 'dao' gets GI tag, boost to indigenous craftsmanship: Deputy CM

Arunachal’s 'dao' gets GI tag, boost to indigenous craftsmanship: Deputy CM
The Arunachal Pradesh 'dao', a traditional handcrafted blade by several tribal communities, has received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, marking a major milestone in the preservation of the state's indigenous craftsmanship.

Announcing the development, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said the recognition reaffirms the cultural and economic value of the state's ancestral blacksmithing traditions.

"The Arunachal Pradesh dao is meticulously hand-forged by master artisans using techniques passed down over generations," Mein said in a post on X on Friday.

Each piece embodies functional utility as well as the courage, identity and cultural endurance of our tribes. ''This recognition further strengthens our efforts to preserve indigenous craftsmanship and promote our cultural economy," he said.

Mein added that the dao's GI certification will open new avenues for artisans, improve market access, and help safeguard authentic production practices. "It's forged in tradition, shaped by heritage, and now it carries official recognition," he said. "We will support our artisans through training, branding, and marketing linkages so that the value of this heritage reaches their homes and livelihoods," he added.

Arunachal Pradesh has in recent years emerged as one of the Northeast's key contributors to India's list of GI-protected products. The state has already secured several GI tags across categories such as handloom, agricultural produce and traditional crafts. Items like the Wakro Orange, Idu Mishmi textiles, Khamti rice, Yak churpi, and Wancho wooden craft are among the prominent products that highlight the cultural richness and geographic uniqueness of the region. Officials say more applications are in process as the state seeks to expand economic opportunities rooted in traditional knowledge systems.

With the 'dao' now included in the expanding roster of recognised heritage products, the government expects blacksmithing clusters and tribal artisan groups to gain greater visibility, strengthened identity and enhanced livelihood prospects through authentic GI-certified branding.

The GI recognition of the Arunachal 'dao' now adds to a growing list of products from Arunachal Pradesh that have secured these protections. According to recent reports, the state has so far garnered 20 GI-tagged items, with a target of reaching 50 by 2030, officials said.

