The lost ancient flag of Ayodhya will once again fly over Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on November 25, thanks to the groundbreaking discovery by Indologist Lalit Mishra. This rediscovered artifact was unearthed in a delicate painting from the pictorial Ramayana of Mewar and cross-referenced with the Valmiki Ramayana.

Mishra outlines the flag's three pivotal symbols: Om, the Sun, and the Kovidara tree. Each emblem holds historical and spiritual significance—the Sun pays homage to Lord Ram's Suryavansh lineage, and Om represents eternal spiritual sound, while the Kovidara tree signifies advanced ancient plant hybridization techniques introduced by Rishi Kashyap.

Despite initially confusing the Kovidar with the Kachnar tree due to identical botanical names, Mishra, alongside BHU botanists, confirmed their distinct identities. His discovery not only restores a cultural emblem but also suggests India's historical contributions to scientific experimentation. This flag unveiling is an event of national pride, attended by leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

