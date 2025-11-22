Urgent Need for Affordable Universal Healthcare Highlighted by Leading Neurologist

Renowned neurologist Dr. Joy Dev Mukherji has called for an urgent overhaul of India's healthcare system, emphasizing the critical need for affordable healthcare and comprehensive insurance coverage for all citizens.

In a revealing interview with ANI, Mukherji cited high treatment costs as a primary obstacle preventing many, particularly those from rural areas, from accessing modern medical care. "The cost of treatment is exorbitant. There needs to be a more economical, effective insurance policy for individuals," he stated. Mukherji advocated for improved medical evacuation systems and heightened public awareness of health insurance benefits.

Addressing the country's overcrowded government hospitals, Mukherji explained that India must enhance insurance penetration, akin to nations with universal coverage, to alleviate pressures faced by urban medical facilities. He cautioned against risky lifestyle habits, highlighting neck massages as potential stroke risks. According to the Global Burden of Diseases Report 2021, India witnesses 18 lakh strokes annually, necessitating urgent political action to implement universal health schemes like Ayushman Bharat.

