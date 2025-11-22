Left Menu

Urgent Need for Affordable Universal Healthcare Highlighted by Leading Neurologist

Renowned neurologist Dr. Joy Dev Mukherji urges for affordable healthcare and universal insurance. He identifies high costs as barriers for rural access to modern treatments, stresses awareness, and warns against strokes from lifestyle habits. Mukherji highlights the importance of robust medical evacuation and comprehensive insurance solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 20:31 IST
Urgent Need for Affordable Universal Healthcare Highlighted by Leading Neurologist
Neurologist Dr. (Col) Joy Dev Mukherji (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned neurologist Dr. Joy Dev Mukherji has called for an urgent overhaul of India's healthcare system, emphasizing the critical need for affordable healthcare and comprehensive insurance coverage for all citizens.

In a revealing interview with ANI, Mukherji cited high treatment costs as a primary obstacle preventing many, particularly those from rural areas, from accessing modern medical care. "The cost of treatment is exorbitant. There needs to be a more economical, effective insurance policy for individuals," he stated. Mukherji advocated for improved medical evacuation systems and heightened public awareness of health insurance benefits.

Addressing the country's overcrowded government hospitals, Mukherji explained that India must enhance insurance penetration, akin to nations with universal coverage, to alleviate pressures faced by urban medical facilities. He cautioned against risky lifestyle habits, highlighting neck massages as potential stroke risks. According to the Global Burden of Diseases Report 2021, India witnesses 18 lakh strokes annually, necessitating urgent political action to implement universal health schemes like Ayushman Bharat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

 Global
2
Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

 Australia
3
Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

 France
4
G20 Leadership Struggle: U.S. and South Africa at Odds

G20 Leadership Struggle: U.S. and South Africa at Odds

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025