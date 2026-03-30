Diplomat's Brushstrokes: Art Meets Soft Power in New Delhi Exhibition

India's Ambassador to Spain and Andorra, Jayant Khobragade, unveiled his latest art exhibition, 'Journey with the Divine Flow,' in New Delhi this week. The exhibition celebrates the marriage of diplomacy and creative expression, capturing the nuanced interplay between international relations and artistic endeavors.

Intriguingly, Khobragade's exhibition, his 15th solo endeavor curated by Gargi Seth, features artworks created over two decades. Themes of nature, dance, music, and cultural ties reflect his deep engagement with the arts as a form of diplomacy.

Highlighting how diplomatic experiences shaped his artistic sensibilities, Khobragade recounts highlights from his postings, including inspiration drawn from India's civilizational links with Southeast Asia. The exhibit showcases works influenced by the Ramayana, the Gita, and the life of Buddha, resonating with cultural narratives.

The Ambassador, a self-taught artist, emphasizes art as a diplomatic tool of soft power, underlining its potential to bridge cultural and political gaps. As India and Spain mark their 70th year of diplomatic ties, Khobragade's art reinforces cultural bonds amid a backdrop of growing bilateral cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)