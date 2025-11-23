Unity and Division: COP30's Climate Summit Drama
The COP30 climate summit in Brazil highlighted both global unity and divisions in combating climate change. Nearly 200 nations agreed to triple adaptation funds for poorer countries but avoided commitments on fossil fuels. The absence of the U.S. was felt, leading to challenging negotiations dominated by controversy and protests.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 21:20 IST
The U.N. climate summit, COP30, in Brazil ended in drama as delegates from nearly 200 countries wrestled over a deal to combat global warming.
This first major climate conference since President Trump withdrew U.S. support spotlighted global divisions, notably the lack of consensus on fossil fuel commitments.
The eventual agreement tripled adaptation funds for developing nations but ignored fossil fuel issues, reflecting both cooperation challenges and the powerful influence of oil-rich states like Saudi Arabia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Turbulent Times: Trump's Policies Shake Up US Politics Amid Resignations and Court Rulings
Trump Criticizes Ukraine's Lack of Gratitude Amid Ongoing Conflict
Political Turbulence: Trump's Influence on US Policy and International Risks
Experience Saudi Arabia's Culture in Delhi: Spectacular Saudi Returns
The Rise and Fall of DOGE: Trump's Government Efficiency Initiative Fizzles