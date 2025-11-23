Unity and Division: COP30's Climate Summit Drama

The U.N. climate summit, COP30, in Brazil ended in drama as delegates from nearly 200 countries wrestled over a deal to combat global warming.

This first major climate conference since President Trump withdrew U.S. support spotlighted global divisions, notably the lack of consensus on fossil fuel commitments.

The eventual agreement tripled adaptation funds for developing nations but ignored fossil fuel issues, reflecting both cooperation challenges and the powerful influence of oil-rich states like Saudi Arabia.

(With inputs from agencies.)