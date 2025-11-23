Left Menu

Unity and Division: COP30's Climate Summit Drama

The COP30 climate summit in Brazil highlighted both global unity and divisions in combating climate change. Nearly 200 nations agreed to triple adaptation funds for poorer countries but avoided commitments on fossil fuels. The absence of the U.S. was felt, leading to challenging negotiations dominated by controversy and protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 21:20 IST
Unity and Division: COP30's Climate Summit Drama

The U.N. climate summit, COP30, in Brazil ended in drama as delegates from nearly 200 countries wrestled over a deal to combat global warming.

This first major climate conference since President Trump withdrew U.S. support spotlighted global divisions, notably the lack of consensus on fossil fuel commitments.

The eventual agreement tripled adaptation funds for developing nations but ignored fossil fuel issues, reflecting both cooperation challenges and the powerful influence of oil-rich states like Saudi Arabia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trinamool Congress Accuses BJP of Sabotaging Assistance Camp in West Bengal

Trinamool Congress Accuses BJP of Sabotaging Assistance Camp in West Bengal

 India
2
Fake Freedom Fighter Certificate Scam Uncovered in UP Medical Admissions

Fake Freedom Fighter Certificate Scam Uncovered in UP Medical Admissions

 India
3
Terror Strikes Peshawar: Paramilitary Headquarters Attacked

Terror Strikes Peshawar: Paramilitary Headquarters Attacked

 Pakistan
4
Uttarakhand STF Cracks Down on Illegal Human Trafficking Ring to Myanmar

Uttarakhand STF Cracks Down on Illegal Human Trafficking Ring to Myanmar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI disruption anxiety intensifies stress and job insecurity for SMEs

AI-ready governments deliver cleaner, more sustainable economic growth

Advanced AI system accurately forecasts ecological strain over three decades

Misaligned transparency and cognitive overload are major barriers to safe AI trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025