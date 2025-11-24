Global Markets Rally Amid Fed Rate Cut Hopes

Global stocks kicked off an event-packed week positively on Monday, buoyed by growing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut in December, despite some division among policymakers over such an action.

Investors prepared for key economic indicators, with the U.S. set to release retail sales and producer prices data. Meanwhile, British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves is set to present her budget. Additionally, geopolitical developments took center stage as the U.S. and Ukraine announced a refined peace plan, influencing oil prices due to potential supply increases.

Asia's equity markets found some relief after previous tech valuation concerns, with the MSCI Asia-Pacific index rising 0.4%. Currency markets focused on the yen, which fell slightly as intervention risks grew due to Japan's fiscal health worries. In commodities, oil and gold experienced minor declines.

