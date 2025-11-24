Left Menu

Global Markets Rally Amid Fed Rate Cut Hopes

Global markets rebounded on Monday as investors anticipated a potential Federal Reserve rate cut in December. Geopolitical developments and upcoming U.S. economic data releases added to market anticipation. The yen remained vulnerable amid fiscal concerns, while oil prices stayed pressured due to potential supply boosts from geopolitical solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 07:32 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 07:32 IST
Global Markets Rally Amid Fed Rate Cut Hopes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stocks kicked off an event-packed week positively on Monday, buoyed by growing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut in December, despite some division among policymakers over such an action.

Investors prepared for key economic indicators, with the U.S. set to release retail sales and producer prices data. Meanwhile, British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves is set to present her budget. Additionally, geopolitical developments took center stage as the U.S. and Ukraine announced a refined peace plan, influencing oil prices due to potential supply increases.

Asia's equity markets found some relief after previous tech valuation concerns, with the MSCI Asia-Pacific index rising 0.4%. Currency markets focused on the yen, which fell slightly as intervention risks grew due to Japan's fiscal health worries. In commodities, oil and gold experienced minor declines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trinamool Congress Accuses BJP of Sabotaging Assistance Camp in West Bengal

Trinamool Congress Accuses BJP of Sabotaging Assistance Camp in West Bengal

 India
2
Fake Freedom Fighter Certificate Scam Uncovered in UP Medical Admissions

Fake Freedom Fighter Certificate Scam Uncovered in UP Medical Admissions

 India
3
Terror Strikes Peshawar: Paramilitary Headquarters Attacked

Terror Strikes Peshawar: Paramilitary Headquarters Attacked

 Pakistan
4
Uttarakhand STF Cracks Down on Illegal Human Trafficking Ring to Myanmar

Uttarakhand STF Cracks Down on Illegal Human Trafficking Ring to Myanmar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI disruption anxiety intensifies stress and job insecurity for SMEs

AI-ready governments deliver cleaner, more sustainable economic growth

Advanced AI system accurately forecasts ecological strain over three decades

Misaligned transparency and cognitive overload are major barriers to safe AI trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025