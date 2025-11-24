Saudi Arabia's Bold Step: Easing Alcohol Restrictions Amid Reforms

Saudi Arabia is set to push its ambitious reforms further by opening two new alcohol stores intended for non-Muslims, a significant move aimed at easing long-standing restrictions. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spearheads these efforts as the kingdom seeks to diversify its economy away from oil dependency.

The planned establishments in Dhahran and Jeddah follow the opening of an alcohol outlet in Riyadh last year. Located in the capital's diplomatic quarter, this trailblazing store served non-Muslim diplomats and marked the first such outlet since a lengthy ban began 73 years ago.

Although the official timeline for the new stores remains undisclosed, insiders indicate they might debut in 2026. The changes come as part of a broader drive to attract international tourists and businesses by offering a more socially liberal environment.