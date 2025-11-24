Left Menu

Saudi Arabia's Bold Step: Easing Alcohol Restrictions Amid Reforms

Saudi Arabia plans to open two new alcohol stores for non-Muslims as part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's efforts to ease restrictions in the kingdom. These stores in Dhahran and Jeddah mark significant milestones towards social liberalization and economic diversification, amidst ongoing uncertain regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 21:57 IST
Saudi Arabia's Bold Step: Easing Alcohol Restrictions Amid Reforms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Saudi Arabia is set to push its ambitious reforms further by opening two new alcohol stores intended for non-Muslims, a significant move aimed at easing long-standing restrictions. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spearheads these efforts as the kingdom seeks to diversify its economy away from oil dependency.

The planned establishments in Dhahran and Jeddah follow the opening of an alcohol outlet in Riyadh last year. Located in the capital's diplomatic quarter, this trailblazing store served non-Muslim diplomats and marked the first such outlet since a lengthy ban began 73 years ago.

Although the official timeline for the new stores remains undisclosed, insiders indicate they might debut in 2026. The changes come as part of a broader drive to attract international tourists and businesses by offering a more socially liberal environment.

TRENDING

1
Airlines Ordered Back to Venezuela Amid Safety Concerns

Airlines Ordered Back to Venezuela Amid Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Judge Dismisses Trump's Case Against Critics Amid Legal Controversy

Judge Dismisses Trump's Case Against Critics Amid Legal Controversy

 Global
3
Supreme Court Upholds Bolsonaro's Incarceration After Ankle Monitor Scandal

Supreme Court Upholds Bolsonaro's Incarceration After Ankle Monitor Scandal

 Brazil
4
Pentagon Moves to Recall Senator Mark Kelly Amid Sedition Allegations

Pentagon Moves to Recall Senator Mark Kelly Amid Sedition Allegations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025