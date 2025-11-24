Mini TM's Strategic Leadership Ushers a New Era at Indian Bank

Mini TM, an accomplished banking professional, took charge as Executive Director at Indian Bank this Monday, marking a significant milestone in her career. She was appointed by the government after her pivotal role as Chief General Manager at Bank of Baroda, overseeing the Delhi zone.

Mini's banking journey began in 1994 as a Probationary Officer with Federal Bank. Her career trajectory includes a strategic role as a Financial Analyst with Vijaya Bank in 2007. Indian Bank representatives commented on her extensive experience and vast skill set.

Educationally decorated, Mini holds an MBA in Finance and several prestigious certifications, including a Financial Risk Manager from GARP, US. Her accomplishments are further complemented by her strategic leadership insights gained from IIM Ahmedabad, where she has alumni status.

(With inputs from agencies.)