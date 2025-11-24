Left Menu

Driving Energy Efficiency: SECA 2025 Awards Unveiled

The Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGENCO) invites major energy consumers to participate in the 2025 State Energy Conservation Awards (SECA). This initiative encourages industries and institutions to showcase energy-saving achievements and promotes sustainable technology adoption. Participants include thermal plants, cement industries, and urban bodies.

  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGENCO) has announced an open call for major energy consumers in the state to participate in the State Energy Conservation Awards (SECA) 2025, marking its fifth year in operation.

APGENCO's Managing Director, S. Nagalakshmi, highlighted that the awards aim to fuel healthy competition and commend those demonstrating outstanding improvements in energy management and sustainability practices.

Eligible participants across various sectors, including thermal plants and urban local bodies, are encouraged to showcase their energy conservation efforts. Evaluations will be based on energy savings and the adoption of innovative energy management solutions.

