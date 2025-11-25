Left Menu

Tension in Kyiv: Ukrainian Air Defence in Action

Ukrainian air defence units engaged against a Russian drone and a potential missile attack in Kyiv, as reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko. The action led to disturbances in electricity and water supplies, highlighting the ongoing struggle in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 05:29 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 05:29 IST
In a tense early morning operation, Ukrainian air defence units were mobilized in Kyiv to counteract threats from a Russian drone and a possible missile attack. Mayor Vitali Klitschko disclosed these activities through the messaging platform, Telegram.

The engagement highlights the persistent volatility in the region, emphasizing the defensive measures being taken by Ukrainian forces to protect the capital city.

The operation also resulted in significant disruptions to essential services, including electricity and water supply, affecting the daily lives of Kyiv residents as the conflict continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

