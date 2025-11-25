Tension in Kyiv: Ukrainian Air Defence in Action

In a tense early morning operation, Ukrainian air defence units were mobilized in Kyiv to counteract threats from a Russian drone and a possible missile attack. Mayor Vitali Klitschko disclosed these activities through the messaging platform, Telegram.

The engagement highlights the persistent volatility in the region, emphasizing the defensive measures being taken by Ukrainian forces to protect the capital city.

The operation also resulted in significant disruptions to essential services, including electricity and water supply, affecting the daily lives of Kyiv residents as the conflict continues.

