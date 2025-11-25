Panchari Panic: Wildlife Officials Tackle Bear Threat in Jammu and Kashmir

Amid escalating fears in the Udhampur district's Panchari belt, Jammu and Kashmir's Wildlife Department has initiated a strategic response to a rise in human-bear conflicts, sparked by several recent attacks. Citing increased bear sightings and tensions, residents are urging swift intervention. Range Officer Mahesh Abrol told ANI the situation has quickly worsened, stating, "Bear's terror has spread throughout the Panchari area with cases reported in Mir, Panchari, and Landhar."

Officials attribute the upsurge to seasonal factors and bear cub births. Winter conditions compel locals to seek firewood and fodder in the forests, raising risks. Abrol explained, "The locals' presence in forests during winter threatens bears with cubs, provoking attacks." Consequently, a six-person team armed with tranquiliser guns is undertaking comprehensive reconnaissance in the dense forests. "Our mission involves recce and inspection. If a bear is found, we'll capture and relocate it to Jammu. However, navigating the dense forests presents challenges," the range officer noted.

The department has also initiated precautionary measures like controlled noise deterrents. "Our teams light crackers to ward off wild animals," Abrol added, advising residents to remain cautious. "I urge people to stay inside evenings and mornings and to venture out in groups." As locals petition for the bear to be declared a 'man-eater,' Abrol emphasizes procedural requirements. "While Panchari residents requested its classification as a 'man-eater,' we required official authorization from local and regional authorities to proceed." For now, the community remains on edge as operations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)