Finnish Resilience: Thriving Amid Economic Turbulence

Finland, globally recognized for its high happiness rankings, faces strong economic headwinds, with increasing unemployment and austerity measures under a right-wing government.

The once-thriving Nokia industry slump hits hard, compounded by sanctions on Russia. Yet, citizens like Juho-Pekka Palomaa exemplify resilience amidst these adversities.

Social support prevails in fostering happiness despite financial challenges, as community gatherings and personal initiatives underline the nation's enduring strength and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)