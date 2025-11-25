Boosting Natural Farming: Himachal's New Marketplace Model

The Himachal Pradesh government is taking significant strides in promoting natural farming by establishing sales centers to facilitate the marketing of chemical-free produce. Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar emphasized the need to develop a marketing mechanism involving industries for selling natural products.

Inaugurating a new center near the Agriculture Directorate in Boileauganj, Shimla, Kumar highlighted the potential link-up with the medicinal and cosmetic industries. The state's initiative includes procuring naturally grown raw turmeric, maize, wheat, and barley at competitive prices to bolster farmers' economies.

Director of Agriculture Ravinder Singh Jasrotia announced plans to establish similar centers across other districts, with over 223,000 farmers already practicing natural farming on 38,456 hectares. This move is set to enhance sustainable agriculture under the Rajiv Gandhi Prakritik Kheti Khushhal Kisan Yojana.

(With inputs from agencies.)