Nayi Chetna 4.0: Empowering Women, Ending Violence in Rural India

The nationwide campaign against gender-based violence, Nayi Chetna 4.0, was inaugurated on Tuesday by Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. A collaborative initiative, it brings together 11 Union ministries to combat gender-based violence across the nation.

Highlighting the urgency of women's empowerment, Chouhan emphasized that women's economic power is crucial for achieving gender equality. He noted the progress of over two crore SHG women becoming Lakhpati Didis as a significant milestone.

Meanwhile, Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi identified gender violence as both a physical threat and an assault on dignity. The campaign, supported by a tripartite Letter of Intent signed by several ministries, aims to create violence-free model villages and enhance rural women's empowerment.

