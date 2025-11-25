Left Menu

Nayi Chetna 4.0: Empowering Women, Ending Violence in Rural India

The Nayi Chetna 4.0 campaign, launched by ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Annapurna Devi, unites 11 Union ministries to combat gender-based violence in India. The initiative focuses on women's empowerment, economic opportunities, and community-led efforts across rural regions, aiming for a gender-equitable society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 20:11 IST
Nayi Chetna 4.0: Empowering Women, Ending Violence in Rural India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The nationwide campaign against gender-based violence, Nayi Chetna 4.0, was inaugurated on Tuesday by Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. A collaborative initiative, it brings together 11 Union ministries to combat gender-based violence across the nation.

Highlighting the urgency of women's empowerment, Chouhan emphasized that women's economic power is crucial for achieving gender equality. He noted the progress of over two crore SHG women becoming Lakhpati Didis as a significant milestone.

Meanwhile, Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi identified gender violence as both a physical threat and an assault on dignity. The campaign, supported by a tripartite Letter of Intent signed by several ministries, aims to create violence-free model villages and enhance rural women's empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Eruption Aftermath: Hayli Gubbi's First in 10,000 Years

Eruption Aftermath: Hayli Gubbi's First in 10,000 Years

 Ethiopia
2
Alawite Protests Erupt Across Syria Against Discrimination

Alawite Protests Erupt Across Syria Against Discrimination

 Syria
3
Nightmare at St Mary's: Abductions in Central Nigeria

Nightmare at St Mary's: Abductions in Central Nigeria

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Sentence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Sentence

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025