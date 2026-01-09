Left Menu

Empowering Women in Maharashtra: SHGs to Receive Rs 1 Lakh Subsidy

The Maharashtra government, led by Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, plans to extend women's empowerment by providing Rs 1 lakh subsidies to self-help groups. The initiative is part of ongoing efforts similar to Ladki Bahin Yojana in BJP-ruled states. The state is also focusing on security and infrastructure development in Parbhani.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 09-01-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 19:54 IST
The Maharashtra government, under the leadership of Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, has announced an extension of its women's empowerment initiatives. In a significant move, the state will provide Rs 1 lakh as a subsidy to self-help groups (SHGs), aiming to boost local entrepreneurship and help women start their own businesses.

Addressing a rally ahead of the January 15 civic polls, Bawankule urged BJP's women workers to form SHGs. He emphasized the BJP's commitment to development in Parbhani, vowing that unlike others, the party will not abandon its promises post-elections. Security and infrastructure improvements, including a CCTV network, are part of this vision.

Bawankule highlighted that schemes like the Ladki Bahin Yojana have seen success in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh while experiencing setbacks under other governments. The initiative will continue to receive support as long as the BJP governs. Further, leaders like Nitin Gadkari and CM Devendra Fadnavis back a plan to form 500 SHGs annually in Parbhani, with similar models in Nagpur already established.

(With inputs from agencies.)

